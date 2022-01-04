Body worn camera footage shows Baltimore Police shooting on Christmas Day

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Tuesday released more than two hours of graphic body worn camera footage of an officer involved shooting that took place Christmas Day.

It all happened around 4:30pm when police were called to a home in the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue.

Barron Coe, 59, called 911 to say that his own mother was accusing him of trying to kill her.

Officer Devon Galanos arrived on scene first.

He is immediately met by Coe, who is standing outside holding a bag on the front porch of the home.

Coe tells officer Galanos to call for backup officers, all while refusing to say what's inside the bag.

As the two continue to talk, Galanos works to get Coe's sister and disabled mother outside to safety.

RELATED: Officer-involved shooting leaves one family displaced on Christmas day

Coe tells Galanos that the situation is dangerous and gonna turn bad, before revealing that he is armed with a gun, knives, and explosives.

By then Galanos observes what appears to be a gun concealed in Coe's waistband.

About six-minutes in, other officers arrive.

They try unsuccessfully to negotiate with Coe.

Coe eventually raises the gun despite orders not to, prompting officers to shoot him.

Although grounded and wounded, Coe once again points the gun at officers forcing them to shoot a second time.

About half-an-hour later, officers move in and take Coe into custody.

He remains hospitalized in stable condition, and faces a slew of charges including multiple counts of attempted murder.

Deputy Police Commissioner Brian Nadeau said Tuesday that Coe never fired, like initially thought.

While his gun was loaded with a round in the chamber, it turns out that it was inoperable due to a missing firing pin spring.

It's unclear if Coe actually tried pulling the trigger, or if he even knew the gun wasn't functional.

Neighbors and the officers originally reported that Coe was the first to fire shots.

The explosives Coe claimed to have were authentic, but did not contain the type of material needed to detonate.

Nadeau said there were no records of prior calls to the home.

All six officers involved are still on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

They have been identified as Sergeant Steven Evans (17 years of service), Officer Casey Miller (1 year of service), Officer Devon Galanos (2 years of service), Officer Lamont Woodard (3 years of service), Officer Nydia Rios-Arroyo (4 years of service) and Officer Charles Thomas (4 years of service).

Only Coe was injured during the incident.

To watch the video, click here. Be warned they are disturbing.

