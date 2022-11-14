Body cam footage shows police response to deadly crash in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released video footage of Baltimore Police responding to a deadly crash earlier this month.

Now investigators are looking into what role police may have played in causing it.

It all started when patrol officers were following a Honda CRV, driven by 17-year-old Kweli Murphy Al-Mateen.

At the time police said they were investigating the car and driver, but didn't elaborate on why.

While this was going on Al-Mateen drove through the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Grantley Road, colliding with two other vehicles.

He later died at the hospital.

The short four minute police body-worn camera clips provide little sound, and only show officers Cesar Gonzalez and Cierra Thurmond arriving at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to determine any potential fault.