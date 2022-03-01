Board of Education of Harford County votes to lift mask mandate

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Board of Education of Harford County has voted to lift the mask mandate in all Harford County Public Schools school buildings and facilities, making masks optional for students, staff, and visitors who wish to wear them.

The change will take effect tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1.

Masks will also be optional on school buses, when those buses are carrying out school-related functions.

Students and staff who have completed their five-day isolation or quarantine period should continue to mask in all public settings, including schools, for five additional days.