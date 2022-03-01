Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Board of Education of Harford County votes to lift mask mandate

kids masks classroom school children
Storyblocks
Generic image
kids masks classroom school children
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 19:02:43-05

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Board of Education of Harford County has voted to lift the mask mandate in all Harford County Public Schools school buildings and facilities, making masks optional for students, staff, and visitors who wish to wear them.

The change will take effect tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1.

Masks will also be optional on school buses, when those buses are carrying out school-related functions.

Students and staff who have completed their five-day isolation or quarantine period should continue to mask in all public settings, including schools, for five additional days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019