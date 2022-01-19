Bizarre behavior behind arson fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Fire raged through the upper floors of the building in the Preserves at Owing Crossing apartment complex in Reisterstown when the fire scene quickly turned into a crime scene.

“While our officers were on scene, they observed the subject jump from the second floor window,” said Baltimore County Police Detective Trae Corbin. “After the subject landed on the ground, that subject then tried to go back into the ground floor, and that was when officers were able to apprehend him.”

Witnesses say the suspect, 25-year-old Jawon Moseley, had been standing outside on the balcony after allegedly setting a bedroom on fire and began dancing before he jumped.

According to charging documents, Moseley had been exhibiting strange behavior over the weekend leading up to the fire.

As Moseley’s roommates grabbed clothing and personal items from their room following the fire, they told police he had been agitated the night before, staring at the fire on the gas stove and creeping them out.

This came after an encounter that day with police who picked him up on an outstanding warrant.

“We do know that he was arrested probably about a day before in reference to an unrelated charge,” said Corbin.

During that incident, he scuffled with police drawing an assault charge, but according to court records, he was released the same day on a $10,000, unsecured personal bond.

His angst would apparently boil over the next day allegedly setting the fire that risked lives and left 20 people unable to return to the homes.