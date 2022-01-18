Watch
Arson suspected in Reisterstown apartment fire that displaced 20 people

Suspect charged
Baltimore County Fire
More than 20 displaced after fire in Baltimore County Monday
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 13:08:03-05

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — One person is facing arson charges after allegedly setting a Reisterstown apartment complex on fire Monday night.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 8:17pm in the unit block of Brookebury Drive.

Although no one was hurt in the fire, 20 people were displaced as result of the fire. The Red Cross is in the process of helping them find shelter.

Officials also confirmed that a dog died in the fire.

No information on the suspect has been released, including a potential motive.

