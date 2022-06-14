Bill introduced at city council in Baltimore looks to crack down on street racers

BALTIMORE — A bill introduced at city council in Baltimore Monday will look to crack down on street racers who perform dangerous stunts while shutting down city intersections.

“And they’re doing it at the risk of innocent bystanders who happen to be walking by,” said city councilman Yitzy Schleifer.

WMAR-2 News has covered several incidents showing drivers doing doughnuts in the city that include outside of the Baltimore Police Department.

Schleifer said it’s an issue affecting all corner of the city and many people in his district have complained about it.

“That they’re being kept up by the loud noise of these cars and they’re also damaging city property and other property out there,” he said.

Schleifer is now the driving force behind a bill introduced at city council that will look to impose tougher penalties on the drivers performing the stunts.

“The issue that we’re finding here is that there’s only a minor traffic infractions that can currently be enforced today,” he said.

Schleifer said the fine that can be as little as $50 would now become a fine of $1000 with possible criminal penalties as well.

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter is the bill’s co-sponsor and she agrees with Schleifer that something needs to be done to address the issue.

“Even though it’s an illegal practice, this kind of doubles down from a council perspective,” she said.

Schleifer said these drivers are typically not from the city but a part of car clubs from the county.

He’s hoping tougher penalties will further reiterate that their stunts are not welcomed in Baltimore.

“There will be no question when it comes times for enforcement what the law is,” he said.

