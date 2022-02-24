Bill aims to help victims of domestic violence by strengthening protective orders

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — It was a tragedy last summer that killed two Anne Arundel County parents. Now it’s the driving force behind a bill designed to strengthen protective orders.

On May 10th, neighbors along Federalsburg south in Laurel were stunned to learn the fate of husband and wife Ryan and Iviana Lee.

They were two young parents caught in the middle of a feud between Ryan’s mom, Jaime Hunnicutt and her ex, Shawn Price.

“He came to her house and he shot her son, her daughter in law, their 10 year old son multiple times,” recalled Delegate Sandy Bartlett.

Price then turned the gun on himself.

Bartlett was one of the neighbors on the street at the time.

“The impact of having to see and to witness homicide or death in action, they’ll also be forever scarred,” she shared.

That tragedy drove Delegate Bartlett to draft HB-887- a bill taking aim at domestic violence protective order status hearings.

The victim Jaime Hunnicutt appeared in court five separate times between October and November of 2020 representing herself.

She alleged repeated abuse to Judge Lisa Broten— the same judge overseeing previous hearings.

Months later, tragedy stuck.

Bartlett’s bill would allow victims like Hunnicutt representing themselves, to go before a judge to have their concerns addressed at anytime after they’ve secured a protective order.

So instead of Hunnicutt enduring the trauma she faced, going days or weeks before recalling it in court…she would be seen by a judge faster.

“As it stands now, the only way you can get in front of a judge is you file a motion to—after you’ve gotten your order—you have to have a motion to modify or a motion to claim contempt so you’d have to say well this person isn’t complying with the protective order or you may need something additional,” said Bartlett.

The Maryland House Judiciary Committee held a its first hearing for HB-887 Thursday afternoon ahead of a vote.

If voted ‘favorable’ the bill will head over to the senate floor for a hearing and a vote.

Ryan and Iviana Lee were two of five bystanders killed in a domestic violence case last year across the state.

Their children were two of 47 children left behind.

Shawn Price was one of 13 abusive partners who died as a result of domestic violence.

58 people died victims of domestic violence last year.