BGE restored power to 99 percent of customers in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Tuesday night, a severe storm left more than 100,000 Marylanders without power. As of Sunday morning, BGE has restored power to 99 percent of customers who were impacted in Baltimore County.

According to BGE, Baltimore County reported more than 38,000 people were affected due to the outages.

RELATED: More than 112,000 Maryland residents affected by power outages due to severe weather

For those still without power, the BGE Mobile Operations Command Center is open until 9 p.m.

Customers can visit to learn more about the extent of reconstruction necessary in their area and additional information about restoration times.

A lot of the equipment damage can be attributed to fallen trees and branches.