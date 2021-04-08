Beloved Patapsco football player and Jimmy’s Famous employee remembered

DUNDALK, Md. — If you ask his coach or his boss they’ll tell you no one worked harder or cared more than Sean Ruffin.

The 19-year-old from Dundalk died in a car crash early Tuesday morning.

At Jimmy’s Famous Seafood the staff is like a family. This family is feeling the hurt of the tragic death of Ruffin.

“I knew Sean since elementary school since we were little kids,” said Sean Yoon. “That was my best friend, he was a good guy.”

John Minadakis, the Co-Owner of Jimmy’s Famous, said Ruffin’s smile and personality stuck out when he first met him— and that it was his relentless work ethic that he valued as an employer.

“He was a really special kid and I been doing this in charge about 20 years now,” said Minadakis. “He just really made a strong impression on me. He was extremely consistent, consistently happy, hardworking, extremely charismatic.”

Police said Ruffin was in the passenger seat on 295 in Linthicum early Tuesday morning when the crash happened.

The car went off the roadway and crashed into a tree, Ruffin died at the scene.

Police say the driver, who is also 19 years old, lost control for unknown reasons and was brought to shock trauma.

We're told he’s home and understandably devastated by what happened.

Many of Ruffins longtime friends worked with him and said being there isn't the same without him.

“He was a good hearted kid, he had a lot of dreams,” said Adrian Mitchellz.

“I looked at him like a little brother,” said Gage Wallace. “I took him under my wing and make sure he was cool and fine and had everything he needed. Make sure he was doing good at work and everything. It’s a really hard moment right now.”

He wore #13 on the football field.

The Patapsco Patriots football team put out a statement saying Ruffin was known for his incredible work ethic, perseverance in the face of adversity, and contagious optimism.

Traits that he carried on with him after high school.

“Sean did not believe in having a bad day,” said Joseal Pineda. “I’ve not seen that man outside or inside of work have a bad day. He always had a smile on his face and knew how to make people feel better when they were having a bad day.”

A smile that lit up any room and a drive for excellence that was recognized throughout his life.

His family is making bracelets for friends with all the money going towards his funeral and the family.

They are also holding a vigil to remember him tomorrow night.

