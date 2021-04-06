One dead, another injured after hitting a tree early Tuesday morning in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person died and another injured early Tuesday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound MD 295, at West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling in the left lane, when for unknown reasons, the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle, drove off to the right grassy portion of the roadway and struck a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belt at the time of crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. The passenger of the vehicle, 19-year-old Sean Ruffin, of Dundalk, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.