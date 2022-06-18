'Beats Not Bullets': A Baltimore program saving kids from the streets through music and mentorship

BALTIMORE — A program called "Beats Not Bullets" in Baltimore is using music to give children a sense purpose, while also providing mentorship to help them realize their full potential.

Gun violence has taken so many lives in Baltimore, but music is saving many of them through a program called "Beats Not Bullets."

Brenden Tilghman started the program not long after his grandmother died in 2017.

“That hit me really really hard,” he said.

Tilghman shut down, but eventually opened up when became a part of "Beats Not Bullets."

“It was new. It was reinvigorating. It was like I wasn’t alone,” he said.

Tilghman has now found a passion in music and a sense of purpose.

“'Beats Not Bullets' gave me that key to music and that’s why I’m forever grateful, and with our 'Beats Not Bullets,' I don’t know what I’ll be doing now and that’s the God’s honest truth,” Tilghman said.

The program not only teaches youth the ins and outs of the music industry, but it gives them an outlet to express their trauma in a positive way

“The 'Beats Not Bullets' program is an alternative that is saving children from the street,” said Kevin Beasley, the director of the program.

Beasley knows this firsthand. He said he mentors children who come from the streets but see a better way forward when they become a part of the program.

“So, someone will come in that is technically in the street and now their dreams increase. Now they see other options…I’ve had those tough conversations,” he said.

Beasley added, “we hide it behind music but at the core is the mentorship.”

For Tilghman, who was once lost, has now found his place in life.

He said he owes it all his family here at "Beats Not Bullets."

“'Beats Not Bullets' is hope,” he said. "[It] gave me that key to music and that’s why I’m forever grateful and without Beats Not Bullets I don’t know what I’ll be doing now and that’s the God’s honest truth.”

"Beats Not Bullets" is currently accepting applications to be a part of the program.

They’re looking for high school students. So, you have a passion for music, beat making or just in need of a mentor, you visit their website to apply.