Bear spotted in Reisterstown area

A bear was spotted overnight near the Owings Mills Boulevard area of Reisterstown/Owings Mills.

The bear was captured on at least two house security cameras, once at about 1 a.m. in a yard near Timber Grove Road just east of Owings Mills Boulevard. Another sighting was around 11 a.m. June 28, on Thoroughbred Lane near Bonita Avenue.

There were also reports this afternoon of the bear crossing Sacred Heart Lane and in a yard on Bond Avenue.

Baltimore County police said they have not received any notification about a bear at that time.

Bears are occasionally seen around Maryland. Last month, one was spotted at Westminster High School in Carroll County.

