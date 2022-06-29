Watch Now
Bear spotted in Reisterstown area

Bear spotted in yard near Owings Mills Boulevard overnight
Submitted screenshot
Bear spotted in yard near Owings Mills Boulevard overnight<br/>
Bear spotted in yard near Owings Mills Boulevard overnight
Bear seen in Owings Mills near Bonita Avenue
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 16:13:31-04

A bear was spotted overnight near the Owings Mills Boulevard area of Reisterstown/Owings Mills.

The bear was captured on at least two house security cameras, once at about 1 a.m. in a yard near Timber Grove Road just east of Owings Mills Boulevard. Another sighting was around 11 a.m. June 28, on Thoroughbred Lane near Bonita Avenue.

There were also reports this afternoon of the bear crossing Sacred Heart Lane and in a yard on Bond Avenue.

Baltimore County police said they have not received any notification about a bear at that time.

Bears are occasionally seen around Maryland. Last month, one was spotted at Westminster High School in Carroll County.

More information on bears locally is available here.

