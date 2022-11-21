Bea Gaddy Org. provides meals to families in need for another year

BALTIMORE — A need to feed her family in 1981 turned into a yearly event and charitable organization, the Patterson Park Emergency Food Center.

Now, 41 years later, the Bea Gaddy Organization feeds more than 1,000 people a year. Bea Gaddy died in 2001, but the drive of her daughter Cynthia Brooks and the volunteers continues on.

Rena Kenely has been a volunteer for the last seven years.

"I get grace, I get Joy. I get to do something that my mom did, my mom loved to cook. I also get to also carry on my mother's legacy of feeding and helping in the community," said Kenely.

Kyle Grube has come by here to drop off food for years to help. He feels blessed and he wants that for other families.

"People need to eat, people need a good Thanksgiving, people want to have fun. It's all of holiday and spirit," said Grube.

Gaddy and her organization has been helping out Baltimore for decades. But it's not just a Thanksgiving thing for them.

"No, it's 365 day a year thing, even when we're not here they answer the phone. Mondays between 10 and 12 and that guarantees you a bag or food every week and shelter you call and see if we have anything available," said Kenely.

This close to Thanksgiving, the food donations have been steady but other things are of more importance at this time.

"We need money right now. Because we have trucks and little items like pans and napkins and utensils, things like that that we still have to buy," said Kenely.

The holidays can be hard for some but the solutions can be easy for others.

"Help people that need help, it's pretty simple," said Grube.