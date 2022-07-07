Basketball used teach about mental health honors Baltimore gun violence victim

Four years ago, Louis Cody Young was at a BP gas station in Northwest Baltimore when he became a victim of gun violence.

Young, then 22 years old, was shot and later died.

Still today, the young man's memory lives on in a Baltimore community.

A basketball tournament was held Thursday at Druid Hill Park to honor Young, the stepson of prominent Baltimore defense attorney Warren Brown.

In 2017, was gunned downed at a BP gas station on Garrison Boulevard. Police don't think he was targeted.

However, Young's family blames the culture of gun violence in Baltimore, which is why they created the "Cody Young Empowerment Youth Charities" to help lead at risk youth to a better path.

On Thursday, one of their programs used basketball to teach young men about teamwork and mental health empowerment.

Young’s family hopes by giving children a positive outlet, it will help reduce gun violence.

"This is a month we loss Cody," said Donyelle Brown, Young's mother. "So, doing something to give back to these young men and empowering them in this community means everything to me. Cody loved sports, and he would of loved this activity centered around helping the young men in Baltimore."

Young’s family wants to encourage the youth to prioritize their mental health by participating in healthy outlets.

They say in order to build a better world for the next generation it all starts with mindset.

"I think this is a great program and I'm happy to be apart of it. I hope others will notice we have hope written on the back of our jerseys, so they can see this is for a bigger purpose," said Larry Mccolum, youth tournament participant.

"I believe if you have more programs, such as this, in the inner city that engage our kids and keep them off the streets of Baltimore, it will fight against the gun violence that has plagued our communities," Brown said.

Young’s family plans to create more programs and expand youth outreach in Baltimore.

