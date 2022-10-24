Barstool Sportsbook opens at Hollywood Casino Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Md. — A new restaurant and sports bar opened in Hollywood Casino over the weekend.

When you go to the casino in Perryville, you can find the restaurant next to the the sports wagering kiosk.

The new restaurant has full service dining and live entertainment options featuring local and regional bands performing every weekend. You can enjoy huge screen TVs with surround sound, reclining chairs, and couches. The dining room is open from 11am-10pm, the bar is open Sunday through Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday's and Saturdays 11am-2am.

There's a separate entrance for kids under the age of 21. There are family friendly events including cornhole, air hockey, and bubble hockey.

The new restaurant had a special guest during the ribbon cutting ceremony. Former Ravens cornerback Duane Starks greeted fans who remember the Ravens' first Super Bowl victory.

The opening comes as mobile sports betting gets closer to reality in Maryland. The deadline for casinos to apply for mobile sports betting was last Friday.