Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BARCS suspends new cat intake due to feline distemper outbreak

items.[0].image.alt
Johnson, Lindsay
BARCS leashes missing; shelter seeking donations
Posted at 7:36 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 19:38:56-04

BALTIMORE — BARCS has announced they're going to be halting the intake of new cats to their shelter due to a feline panleukopenia outbreak in their cat population.

They say this will last for at-least two weeks.

Just last week, BARCS took in 133 cats from a single-dwelling hoarding case.

RELATED: Animal Control rescues 133 cats hoarded inside Mt. Clare row home

Those cats tested positive for panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper or feline parvo. This virus is a highly contagious and mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. It does not affect people or other animals.

BARCS says they are quarantining the remaining cats in their shelter and any cats who were exposed to them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019