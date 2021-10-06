Animal Control rescues 133 cats hoarded inside Mt. Clare row home

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Animal Control on Tuesday rescued 133 cats being hoarded inside a small row home in the Mt. Clare community.

They were alerted by a concerned neighbor.

Animal Control called the conditions inside of the home "overwhelming."

The owners agreed to let animal control remove the animals for health and safety reasons.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) said they would take in all the cats, despite already having 247 in their care.

BARCS officials say the rescued cats range vastly in both health and temperament, and that many will need extensive medical care and time to adjust.

If you would like to donate to BARCS, click here.