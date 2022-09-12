Baltimore's violent weekend included seven shootings and 22 robberies

BALTIMORE — After a violent weekend in Baltimore, police are now investigating seven different shootings, two of which were deadly.

One of them happened in Northeast Baltimore where a man was killed, another in South Baltimore where a woman was found dead inside a vehicle.

Neighbors like Anna Scott said their community seems to be getting progressively worse.

Scott and her family have lived in their South Baltimore home for more than 30 years. She said its why she wasn’t surprised to learn of a murder that happened right on her block.

“It feels like, you know, nobody really cares about the neighborhood and it’s terrible. The neighborhood has changed a lot because it’s a lot of crime, it’s a lot of drug addiction in the neighborhood,” Scott said.

Police said on Sunday afternoon, just before 1:00 p.m., officers responded near Frederick Ave and South Franklintown Road after someone called them about a woman being slumped over inside a vehicle.

When police arrived, they pronounced the woman dead after she suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of her head.

“It’s so close and we’ve had other shootings and peoples bodies being found in different, you know, backyards and things like that and it’s horrible. There’s a lot of things that go on and you would think that with our officiant‘s we have an office that things would be better for the city residents, but it’s not to me it’s gotten worse,” Scott said.

Police said in addition to the seven shootings, there were also 22 robberies throughout the city.

Scott said although she’s not shifting total blame on city leaders, she just wishes something could be done differently to actually stop the violence.

She is hopeful people will learn to care more about their community and more importantly their neighbors.

“I just wish the city would pay more attention to what’s going on, because things have gotten outrageous. Of course we need more police in the area, we need more police period in Baltimore. It feels like there’s no hope, but I know there is because it’s a lot of people that still care about the city,” Scott said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information concerning this murder or any other that’s happened in the city to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 -Lock Up.