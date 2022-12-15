Baltimore woman charged in hit and run that left Columbia man dead on I-95

BALTIMORE — A 63-year-old Baltimore woman has been charged in connection to a deadly hit and run on I-95 that left a Columbia man dead.

Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, 23, was struck and killed on December 4 near the Intercounty Connector in Prince George's County.

Police say it all started when Burke was speaking with a woman on the shoulder of the interstate.

At some point the woman entered the roadway at which time Burke followed and tried pulling her back.

That's when Lidia Parada Benitez was driving by and hit Burke, but allegedly kept going.

RELATED: Maryland State Police seeks assistance in locating suspected vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Burke was then hit again by a second car, that did stop, however Burke died on scene.

Following the incident police put out a description of the Nissan Altima Benitez was believed to have been driving at the time.

She was arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop on Hollins Ferry Road in Baltimore.