Maryland State Police seeks assistance in locating suspected vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Maryland State Police are seeking assistance in locating the vehicle suspected to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Sunday morning in Prince George's County.

Investigators are searching for a black 2009 Nissan Altima with New Jersey tags. They now believe that vehicle struck and killed 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke.

Maryland State Police

.

After 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of Southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the road.

According to investigators, Burke and a female were parked on the shoulder of the road and having a discussion outside of their vehicle, during the conversation, the female enter I-95 for unknown reasons and Burke attempted to pull her back from the road.

Still in the roadway, the victim was struck by the Nissan Altima, which fled the scene. A second vehicle, a Honda CRV, also struck the victim, this vehicle pulled over and called 911. Investigators initially assumed it was a tractor-trailer that struck the victim and left the scene, but that thought has been ruled out.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.