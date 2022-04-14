Baltimore to honor first fallen female firefighter in Maryland with new playground

BALTIMORE — Not all hero’s wear capes, sometimes they wear a firefighter uniform. Racheal Wilson was the first female firefighter to die in the line of duty in Maryland.

To honor her bravery and dedication to saving lives, people gathered to attend a special ribbon cutting on Thursday.

"I'm the daughter of Racheal Wilson. It is an honor to build her this playground and show her how much I do love her as her child," said Princess Davis, daughter of Racheal Wilson.

Tranise Foster

Fifteen years ago, Wilson lost her life in a fire training exercise in Baltimore. She was the first African American female firefighter in Maryland to die on duty.

Her death broke many people's hearts, but through community support her legacy now lives on. The lot where the training fire occurred, is now the Racheal Wilson Memorial Park and Playground.

"It took me fifteen years to get it off the ground. When this young lady died, it took everything out of me because I can't believe that she died in a house that was empty," said Jerlene Boyd, creator of Wilson Park.

The park is designed as a fire truck with a memorial of Racheal Wilson behind it. Organizers say they wanted to give children a safe place to play and also allow them to see an influential woman of color who risked her life for others.

"I want children to come here and play. I hope they get off the street and leave the bad things alone," said Boyd.

Organizers say they plan to do other initiatives like this to honor other firefighters who may have lost their lives in duty.