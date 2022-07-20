Watch Now
Baltimore student died of 'natural causes' on school field trip in Cecil Co.

Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 20, 2022
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A 13-year-old Baltimore student died of natural causes during a school field trip in Cecil County on June 1, according to an autopsy.

Deputies responded to NorthBay Adventure Camp for a cardiac arrest. Athumani Brown collapsed on the beach at NorthBay Adventure Camp and was initially treated by camp staff prior to the arrival of paramedics.

He was taken to Christiana Care at Union Hospital in Elkton where he died.

Baltimore City Schools said Brown, a seventh-grader, attended Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School.

