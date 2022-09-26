Watch Now
Baltimore security guard claims to have found gun after blaming kids for stealing it

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gun guns gun store
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 26, 2022
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore security guard who reported having his gun stolen Saturday while working an event near City Hall, now says it wasn't stolen after all.

Turns out the gun was left in the guard's safe the entire time.

The guard initially told police that two kids bumped into him on E. Fayette Street, before swiping a revolver from his holster and walking off.

He could only provide the shirt color of one suspect and their approximate height.

It would have been around the same time the inaugural Charm City Live Festival was going on.

For a while, the guard admitted to not even noticing his gun missing from the holster.

But when he did, he assumed the kids who allegedly passed by earlier had stolen it.

None of that however really happened, because the guard later found the supposed stolen gun in his own safe.

Police said cameras in the area also did not pick up clear footage of any such incident.

