2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard

BALTIMORE — Two teens stole a gun from a security guard on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore Saturday afternoon, confirmed police.

Reports made to police originally said that the security guard was working at City Hall. But police said they could only confirm such an incident in the unit block of East Fayette Street - a few blocks west of City Hall.

Police said today that it happened at about 4:26 p.m.

"Two unidentified black male juveniles, removed the gun from the holster of an armed uniformed security guard. Both suspects fled the location on foot. No arrest have been made. No injuries to report."

Asked about where specifically the security guard was working, or why the address is not City Hall, Baltimore police spokesperson Chakia Fennoy replied: "That is the only information that I have in reference to a stolen handgun at this time."

