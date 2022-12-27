Baltimore Safe Haven offers warming centers for LGBTQ members in need

BALTIMORE — Shelters are essential during these cold times, but unfortunately, some members of the LGBTQ community don't always feel safe going to one, which is why activists launched a new program dedicated to housing and warming LGBTQ residents.

Activists claim that members of the LGBTQ community are frequently harassed and harmed at shelters. To offer an extra layer of protection during extreme cold weather, they created a safe environment for LGBTQ members to stay warm and healthy.

"The problem is mainly there's not enough space for us or they don't want to accept people who are HIV positive, or are stigmatized by the trans community, but we people need help too," said Renee Lau, Interim Director of Colors of Baltimore Safe Haven.

To combat this issue, Baltimore Safe Haven has partnered with the mayor's office and the Maryland Department of Health to create warming centers.

Anyone in the LGBTQ community that's in need of assistance during severe cold weather can be temporarily placed in a hotel with all expenses paid.

"Particularly LGBTQ youth and elders, there's a higher prevalence of homelessness. A lot of people are trying to get in. And then when they get to the doors, they're turned away because they don't look like what people feel as though they should be warmed in and be protected," said Londyn Smith-De Richelieu, Director of the Mayor's Office LGBTQ affairs.

"Hypothermia, whether it's serious, it's severe and it comes to everyone that's human, all of our Baltimoreans deserve to be into a warm space, not only today, tomorrow, and help us with our initiative to start something new," said Iya Dammons, founder of Baltimore Safe Haven.

Activists say no one deserves to be left out in the cold, which is why they hope to create a permanent shelter for members of the LGBTQ community.

So far, officials have reported at least five cold-related deaths in Baltimore City.

Activists from Baltimore Safe Haven and Baltimore City LGBTQ Affairs, urge those in need to reach out to the hotline at (667) 230-8455 or 443-602-6225.

If anyone would like to donate, visit: https://www.baltimoresafehaven.org/.

