Baltimore Safe Haven gears up for first-ever Trans Pride Parade

BALTIMORE — June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The City of Baltimore is spreading awareness about issues happening in the LGBTQ+ community.

To kick things off, a huge event is happening on June 4.

Baltimore Safe Haven, a nonprofit for the LGBTQ+ community, will host their first-ever Trans Pride Festival on Saturday.

Addressing Pride Month in Baltimore

Organizers said the goal of the parade is to "highlight the bravery and beauty within the transgender community."

Organizers also said the transgender community goes through a lot of hardship and discrimination, so in an effort to promote diversity and inclusion, Baltimore Safe Haven is putting together a pride event for transgender individuals.

The event will feature food, entertainment and direct outreach.

The festival will have it all. This will be a day of celebration and education.

Anyone who needs assistance transitioning will recieve proper resources.

All throughout the parade there will be information guides and of course safety protocols so no one feels threatened.

"We have security that will be provided by the city of Baltimore," said Rene Lau, Senior Housing Manager, Baltimore Safe Haven. "Our staff will also be throughout the entire area. I believe there's going to be a hospitality tent for those who get overheated. We just want everyone to have a good time."

However, the parades progress did not come easy. Organizers endured harassment, vandalism, and threats.

"This is something that hurt me to the core. I had days where people were just calling and telling me what they were going to do to my staff and I. It was devastating to receive the threats, but we did not and will not give up," said Iya Dammons Executive Director, Baltimore Safe Haven.

However, through the difficulties the festival is set to take place June 4.

All are welcome to attend the event.

The parade will kick off on Charles Street at 11 am.