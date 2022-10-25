Baltimore residents to get 25% water discount following E. Coli contamination

BALTIMORE — Starting this week, Baltimore City residents can expect to see a 25 percent discount in their monthly water bill.

The discount is compensation for residents who went days without water in September due to E. Coli contamination.

RELATED: No E. coli detected in latest test of City water system, boil water advisory lifted

“We know the boil water advisory placed an undue burden on our residents. I first made this commitment because I firmly believe it is our role as City leaders to leverage our authority to help residents in their time of need and today we are fulfilling that promise,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

The discount covers charges for the entire September billing cycle, except for a $5 Bay Restoration fee through the state.

All discounts should be reflected by the end of November, according to the Department of Public Works.

Customers who do not see the discount on their statement should call 410-396-5398 or email dpw.billing@baltimorecity.gov.

