Baltimore residents continue to report USPS mail delays

BALTIMORE — It’s been over a year since the pandemic began and to this day people across Baltimore are still reporting problems with USPS.

On Thursday, residents from the Waverly neighborhood joined city officials to voice their frustrations with slow mail service, which has resulted in them receiving their medications, paychecks and bills late.

“We have mail going everywhere,” said Daisy McClean. “I have neighbors bringing me mail at least once a week.”

She also said, “when you have to change your bank account because your information has gone to someone else that’s a big problem.”

McClean and others discussed their problems during a press conference held outside of the Waverly Post Office in Baltimore.

“It’s affecting the whole community,” said Anthony Walters Sr. “When you can’t pay your bills on time or your bills wind up late you end up with late charges because your mail didn’t get through.”

Councilwoman Odette Ramos said she expected to take part in a meeting Thursday to bring these issues directly to local USPS leadership, but she said it was canceled hours before it was set to begin.

“That to me was just a slap in the face,” she said. “The fact that they didn’t want to be held accountable and actually work with us.”

Late and missing mail are problems that have been plaguing residents throughout Baltimore for more than a year.

“Literally lives, in some cases, are on the line,” said Councilman Zeke Cohen. “When seniors can’t get their prescriptions that has serious health consequences.”

Cohen said he doesn’t place the blame on mail carriers, but instead on the agency’s leadership and postmaster general Louis Dejoy.

“It is entirely unacceptable,” he said. “Mr Dejoy should be ashamed of the operation that he’s run ever since he came in under the Trump administration and we need to see better.”

For these residents, the problems have gone on long enough and they believe it’s about time something is done to fix it.

“To think that this issue is something that can be ignored and unaddressed would be to stick your head in the sand and ignore the facts,” one resident said.