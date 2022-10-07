Court filing from AG Frosh argues Adnan Syed is NOT a party to appeal case involving Lee's family

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh submitted a court filing Friday morning arguing that Adnan Syed is not a party to the appeal in the case of State of Maryland v. Adnan Syed.

Although this case is captioned State of Maryland v. Adnan Syed, as explained in this motion, Young Lee, as the victim’s representative, is Appellant in this case and the State of Maryland is Appellee. Syed is not a party to this appeal.



- Court Filing

Young Lee, the brother of Hae Min Lee, who was murdered in 1999, has appealed the denial of motion for a stay so that he could appear in person at the hearing where Syed's conviction was vacated.

Yesterday, Syed's lawyer filed an intent to respond, which triggered today's filing by the Attorney General.

They argue that because Lee is appealing the Court's ruling that the State is the party that is responsible for responding, and that they would move to have the Court strike Syed's Intent to Respond filing from the record.

The AG's office also requests a temporary stay from the court of all proceedings while these motions are pending.