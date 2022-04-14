Baltimore Police reveal name of three-year-old girl murdered inside burning home Friday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released the name of a three-year-old girl who was found dead inside a burning home Friday evening.

Crews discovered the burnt body of 3-year-old My’royal Bennett in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road, after extinguishing a mattress fire.

On Monday, detectives ruled her death a homicide, but so far no arrests have been made.

Child found dead in Baltimore fire being investigated as homicide

MORE: Baltimore Medical Examiner rules homicide for child found dead in Friday evening house fire

The following morning, a construction worker reported a body lying along I-95 by the Cecil and Harford County line.

Turns out the body was that of Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, who was My'royal's biological mother.

Her death has also been ruled a homicide, but police have not yet revealed the cause of death or any potential motive.

MORE: Police: Body found along I-95 likely parent of young child killed in Baltimore rowhome fire last week

The investigation into the case is ongoing. We will continue working on this story and provide updates as they become available.