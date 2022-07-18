BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Police officer was injured while responding to illegal street racing late Sunday in Southeast Baltimore.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, Baltimore City Lodge 3, Baltimore officers responded to the 4200 block of Boston Street where there were 200 to 300 street cars drag racing and doing burnouts.

The FOP said that while officers responded, they were pelted with rocks, bottles, and a sergeant took two direct hits to the eyes from a laser beam being used by someone in the crowd.

The sergeant was taken to shock trauma at the hospital and has cornea damage.

Police said the activities shut down Boston Street, in both ways, to traffic.

Officers called for assistance, and the situation lasted for more than an hour.

“I continue to be so humbled by the courage our officers maintain with their Patrol shifts so depleted,” the FOP said. “They continue to do this with no support from the top. And to add insult to injury, this incident occurred on top of multiple murders, shootings and carjackings just this weekend, including two people who were shot just after the Boston Street incident, just a few blocks from this scene in the active Canton Square restaurant/bar area.”