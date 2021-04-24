DPW employee killed another injured in York Road double shooting Friday night

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a double shooting in the 4600 block of York Road Friday night that killed one DPW worker and injured another.

Police arrived at the scene at around 7:25 p.m. and found two men, a 37-year-old and a 38-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and shortly after arrival, the 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott issued the following statement on the shootings of the two Department of Public Works Employees:

"Creating a better Baltimore starts with hardworking city employees who work tirelessly to deliver key services. It is unacceptable that these public servants have to worry about their personal safety while dedicating their lives to move our Baltimore forward. As Mayor, I am committed to working with Commissioner Harrison and City Administrator Shorter to keep city employees safe and out of harms way. I ask that you keep the families of the two solid waste workers in your prayers as we gather more details."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.