Baltimore Police charge man in Northeast Baltimore stabbing attack

BALTIMORE — A family is mourning after their loved one was stabbed to death Thursday evening. Police in the city have arrested the man they believe to be responsible for that stabbing.

That murder happened in Northeast Baltimore around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday near East 28th Street and the Alameda.

Police said the man who was stabbed to death was 29-years-old and neighbors in the area where it happened said the crime over there is so bad they don’t even want to come out of their homes.

“I moved over here in 2019 and since then I don’t even want to raise my kids, I don’t wanna raise my son around [that] like they break in houses around here they’re trifling,” one neighbor said.

Crime scene tape and dried up blood still linger on the block where it happened and people who live nearby said they saw the police presence which seems all too normal in that area.

“Yeah they said somebody had got shot but I didn’t know they actually got stabbed," said another neighbor. "Last summer somebody got shot like literally right outside my house."

Friday police said they arrested 42-year-old Jamal Smith who lives on that block where the stabbing happened.

Detectives believe Smith is the one who stabbed that 29-year-old to death and he’s now being charged with 1st Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. And although police arrested someone rather quickly in this incident neighbors are still worried about other criminals that frequent the area.

“The murder rate has to go down it’s not going to work you know, our kids can’t be raised in this type of environment. It’s a park behind my house and we can’t even take our kids there we find bullet shells, people doing drugs back there it’s supposed to be a park for kids."

And they’re hoping there is a positive change soon not just near the Alameda but in the entire city.

So far police have not released the name of the man who was stabbed to death and the motive behind this attack is still unclear.