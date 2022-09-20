Baltimore Police a step away from changing district boundaries for first time in decades

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department is one step away from changing its district boundaries for the first time in decades.

On Monday, the City Council voted to move forward on a third and final reading to implement the changes

The department's goal is to balance the workload in each district, which in turn could improve call response times.

As part of the new map, 18 neighborhoods previously divided would be reunited.

Once approved, the new boundaries could go into effect as early as next year.

A final vote is scheduled for next month.