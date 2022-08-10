Redrawn BPD district maps head to City Council for final review

BALTIMORE — Newly redrawn maps of the nine Baltimore Police districts are headed over to the City Council for review.

It's the culmination of a process that began in May to modify the geographic boundaries of each patrol district.

After two phases of public comment that generated more than 1,000 community responses, the City feels it has found a good balance with the new maps.

Some expressed concern with districts being too large, yet certain ones such as the Eastern, Central and Western would grow under the new map to more equally spread out police resources.

Additionally, 18 neighborhoods previously divided would be reunited.

The ultimate goal is to improve the average police response times across all communities in Baltimore, while evening the workload of officers.

“Balancing resources and workload across our Districts will allow us to deliver policing services more equitably and more efficiently across all of our communities,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “I was able to spend time in the Districts to discuss the proposed map with the community and directly hear their feedback on bringing a greater sense of inclusion in the process."

Per State Law, the City Council now has 180 days to review and approve the map before it goes into effect.

Click here for more information on the map.