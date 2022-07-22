Baltimore on verge of 200 homicides so far this year

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is on the verge of seeing 200 homicides so far this year. And, it is only July 22.

Detectives are investigating a shooting from Friday morning, and several other shootings from this week throughout the city.

It has neighbors scared to talk about the violence plaguing their communities.

Police have identified two of the men who died this week as a result of the violence.

On Monday, just before 1 a.m., police said 23-year-old Quintin Manuel was shot to death along E. Fayette Street near North Spring Street.

People who know and love him left balloons and kind words on a poster at a makeshift memorial they created.

Then, on Wednesday, just before midnight, police responded to another fatal shooting.

This time, that shooting happened near Winchester Street and Wheeler Avenue where 28-year-old Charles Saunders was shot and killed.

Neighbors nearby heard the shots and ducked for cover but didn’t want to go on camera out of safety precautions of retaliation.

We are on the verge of seeing 200 homicides in Baltimore so far this year. Watch @WMAR2News at 6:00 and learn as police are investigating a few of this weeks fatal and non fatal shootings. pic.twitter.com/4fcDvJ0zNk — Brittney Verner (@BrittneyVerner) July 22, 2022

And on Friday, just before 10:30 a.m., police responded to another shooting near Saint Marks Avenue after a 20-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet.

In that shooting, people inside the house where it happened said the man had just pulled up to the house and when he got out, someone started firing at him and he took off running.

He ended up behind a warehouse building down the street near Desoto and Georgetown roads.

That’s where people working in the area saw him and called police. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

WMAR Staff WMAR Staff

That shooting wasn’t fatal but this highlights three separate incidents in three different locations throughout the city, all leaving the neighbors who heard the shots and witnessed the aftermath on edge.

No word on suspects in any of these shootings right now, but police are still looking for the shooters.

BPD is urging anyone with information concerning either of these shootings to contact Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.