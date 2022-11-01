Former officer faces one year suspension amid reckless endangerment charges

BALTIMORE — Christopher Nguyen faces a one year suspension amid reckless endangerment charges back from August 2020.

Nguyen was charged after being accused of allowing suspect Kenneth Sommers to violently assault victim Wayne Brown in the 4200 block of Kolb Avenue.

In August 2022, Nguyen was found guilty of reckless endangerment, his penalty was a potential five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000.

According to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, a Friday afternoon hearing saw Nguyen's attorney file a motion for Reconsideration and a Motion to Stay Execution of the sentence.

On Monday morning, the judge changed the sentence to one year suspended with 18 months supervised probation over the State's objection.

The judge was swayed in his ruling when Nguyen resigned from the Baltimore Police Department on Friday.

Under his probation, Nguyen is required to complete implicit bias counseling and to have no contact with the victim or his family.