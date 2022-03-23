Baltimore man faces 30-years behind bars for brutally assaulting man in front of police

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man faces 30-years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of a brutal assault nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

It all went down on August 12, 2020 when police were called to the 4200 block of Kolb Avenue.

On scene, Wayne Brown was found unresponsive on the ground bleeding profusely.

Brown had apparently been dragged from his vehicle and beaten by Kenneth Sommers.

One officer who responded, Christopher Nguyen, has since been charged for allegedly letting Sommers continue the assault in front of him.

Prosecutors allege that Sommers leaned down towards an unconscious Brown, and said “Hey can you see yet? Can you see? I want you to look at me real quick, so you can remember me," before kicking him in the head, while police looked on.

Sommers later stated “I wish I could have killed his ass honestly.” In an interview with detectives, Sommers confessed to using a vehicle side mirror and an aluminum can of air freshener to beat Brown. Those same items were the recovered from his vehicle, along with a knife.

Brown suffered four stab wounds to the head and face, broken teeth, and significant facial fractures. He ended up spending 39 days in the hospital from the attack.

As for officer Nguyen, online court records show him scheduled for an August 15 jury trial for reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.