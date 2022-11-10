Watch Now
Baltimore Mayor to unveil 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan today

Mayor Brandon Scott is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on the squeegee collaborative's final recommendations.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Nov 10, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders are scheduled to release their report on how to address issues with squeegee workers in Baltimore.

Last week, the group released some of their ideas including guaranteed income for squeegee workers who do not clean windshields on the streets and creating a code of conduct.

This report comes after several recent incidents involving squeegee workers.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison and State's Attorney-Elect Ivan Bates are not expected to be at the news conference. It's scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

