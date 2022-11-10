Baltimore Mayor to unveil 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan today

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders are scheduled to release their report on how to address issues with squeegee workers in Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on the squeegee collaborative's final recommendations.

RELATED: Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity

Last week, the group released some of their ideas including guaranteed income for squeegee workers who do not clean windshields on the streets and creating a code of conduct.

This report comes after several recent incidents involving squeegee workers.

RELATED: Police: 19YO squeegee worker arrested in connection to an assault

Police commissioner Michael Harrison and State's Attorney-Elect Ivan Bates are not expected to be at the news conference. It's scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.