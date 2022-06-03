Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott officially responds to last week's scathing letter from Gov. Hogan

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday officially responded to a scathing letter from Governor Larry Hogan last week, questioning the city's crime fighting strategy.

The letter from Scott took a different tone than his immediate remarks last week, where he accused the Governor of playing "publicity games."

An "utter lack of progress" is how Hogan phrased his criticism of Scott's attempt to implement the city's crime plan.

RELATED: Gov. Hogan calls out Baltimore Mayor for "utter lack of progress" toward implementing crime plan

In that initial letter to Scott, Hogan said he wanted the latest number of open felony warrants in Baltimore.

The Governor claimed that it was around 6,000 as of February.

Scott in his written response said that number was accurate, and that the city has since hired a firm to "modernize and clean up" the police department's historical warrant database.

One thing the Mayor did disagree with Hogan on, was the notion that Baltimore Police had been turning down offers from the Maryland State Police to help with investigations.

In his letter to Hogan, Scott called that information "inaccurate" saying he is unaware of any "particular instances of BPD rejecting MSP investigative assistance in ongoing and active cases."

Scott took it a step further asking for even more State Police help. Despite homicides and non-fatal shootings being up this year compared to last, Scott still insisted the numbers are declining month-to-month in an attempt to prove his strategy is working slowly but surely.

The Mayor also extended another invite for Hogan to visit Baltimore and discuss the city's ongoing crime fight.

Click here to read the Mayor's full letter to the Governor.