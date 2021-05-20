Baltimore man sentenced in 2019 shooting at Eldersburg tile business

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Carroll County judge sentenced a Baltimore man to 30 years behind bars for the 2019 shooting of an employee at an Eldersburg tile business.

It happened July 10 inside Dal-Tile at 1470 Progress Way in the Eldersburg Business Center.

Detectives tied Kevron Walker to the incident through DNA evidence collected on scene along with a white Dodge Charger used in the crime.

Several .40 caliber bullet casings that were allegedly fired from a gun connected to Walker were also recovered from the crime scene.

Police eventually tracked the gun down in Baltimore.

The victim survived. Officials never released his name, but said he and the suspect were known to each other.