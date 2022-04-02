Baltimore man plants trees at scene of South Stricker Street fire to honor firefighters killed

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man is honoring the lives of three Baltimore City firefighters who died in the line of duty by planting trees in the same place where they paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The fire happened on South Stricker Street where John Bradds was born and raised.

"It's sad," he said.

Bradds wanted to make sure the city's fallen heroes were never forgotten.

On Saturday, he planted three trees at the place where the homes once stood. Each tree represents one of firefighters who died in the fire.

One for Kelsey Sadler, Kenny Lacayo and Paul Butrim.

"They didn't have to go in that fire," he said. "They chose to, job or not. It's not a job. It's life and they lost their lives over it."

Bradds received help from two people who live in the neighborhood and paid for the trees with the money out of his own pocket.

"I don't want to see them ever forgotten," he said.

Bradds said he came up with the idea because he feared the lot would become a dumping ground instead of a place of remembrance.

He said he hopes one to put a plaque in the lot with the names of the firefighters on it.

"You didn't have to know them, but respect them," he said.