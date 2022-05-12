Baltimore man gets life for strangling two women to death in a week after meeting them online

BALTIMORE — Two life sentences for a Baltimore man who confessed to strangling two women to death within one week, after meeting them online.

Christopher Tyson pleaded guilty to murdering a 21-year-old Denita Barrett, and 37-year-old Ashley Lambert back in March of last year.

Barrett's body was discovered inside her home in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road. The Medical Examiner determined that she'd been strangled and had signs of suffocation.

Tyson later told investigators that he'd gone to the house to discuss sex for money, which later turned into a deadly argument.

According to Tyson's statement to police, he restrained Barrett by putting her in a choke hold.

Seven-days later a worker at the Deluxe Plaza Motel on Pulaski Highway discovered Lambert dead, face down in a motel room.

Tyson admitted to meeting Lambert at the hotel after soliciting her online for sex.

The two ended up fighting which resulted in Tyson choking her to death.

In court, Barrett's sister reportedly asked Tyson why he would do such a thing while speaking about the victim's two children who closely resemble their mother.

Family and friends remembered Lambert as a loving mother of four, who had a passion for music and traveling.

"As a mother of two girls, it pains me to think of the devastating loss of these women for the six children left behind to live without their mother," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "Mr. Tyson’s actions exhibited a dangerous and calculating pattern to prey on vulnerable women. His behavior is sickening and thankfully he will spend the rest of his natural life in prison to make sure he can never harm another in this way."

