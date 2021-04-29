Police: Man confesses to killing two women in Baltimore in March, may have assaulted others

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a man who confessed to killing two women in Baltimore in March and police believe he may have assaulted more victims.

Police investigated two assaults during the month of March. In both cases the victims died as a result of their injuries.

On March 22, 21-year-old Denita Barrett was found unresponsive in her home by a family member and pronounced dead by medics.

Six days later, 37-year-old Ashley Lambert was found unresponsive and pronounced dead inside a motel room in the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway.

Homicide investigators identified 22 year-old Christopher Tyson as the suspect in both cases.

On April 24, Tyson was arrested for the murder of Ashley Lambert and was also formally charged with the murder of Denita Barrett. Tyson confessed to killing both women.

Baltimore Police is releasing the booking photo of Tyson, in the hopes that other possible assault victims may come forward as detectives have not ruled out the possibility that he may have committed other assaults where the victim(s) may not have reported the incident.

Investigators urge anyone who may recognize Tyson as a suspect in any other incident, or who has information regarding his involvement with any other incident, to contact detectives in the Homicide Section by calling 410-396-2100.

Callers that wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Metro Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips that lead to the arrest and or indictment of the suspect.