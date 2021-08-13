Baltimore Officer charged with reckless endangerment

WMAR, Baltimore — Officer Christopher Nguyen has been charged with reckless endangerment and misconduct after an August 12, 2020 incident.

After arriving to the 4200 block of Kolb Ave, Nguyen is accused of allowing suspect Kenneth Sommers to violently assault victim, Wayne Brown.

Brown was incapacitated at the time and Officer Nguyen made no attempts to put himself between the suspect and victim or to detain the suspect to prevent further harm.

“Our Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit continues to hold law enforcement accountable for their actions just as any other prosecutor in our office does when a criminal act is alleged in the community,... I am proud of the Unit’s work as they ensure accountability, professionalism, and integrity of the badge.”said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

According to court documents, Officer Nguyen was a sworn police officer with the BPD at the time these events occurred and did unlawfully, knowingly, and corruptly fail to act as required in the performance of, and under the color of, authority of his official duties.

If convicted, Nguyen faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for Reckless Endangerment. There is no maximum sentence for Misconduct in Office.