Baltimore man accused of hate-filled rampage against multiple Asian American business owners

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man is facing life in prison after prosecutors say he went on a hate-filled rampage against multiple Asian American business owners last month.

Daryl Doles, 50, was indicted Monday on 22 different counts including attempted murder, hate crimes, aggravated assault, and theft charges.

One of the brutal incidents was captured on surveillance.

It all started May 2 around 11:25pm, when Doles went to play the lottery at Linden Discount Liquors, an Asian owned business in the 900 block of West North Avenue.

A security guard told Doles he had to wear a mask to come inside. Doles reportedly refused and was asked to leave.

Doles apparently became angry and broke the lottery machine by kicking and throwing it on the ground before leaving.

According to the indictment, Doles returned minutes later and struck the security guard with a two-by-four piece of wood.

The store owner intervened and was able to disarm Doles, but not before the guard suffered bruising to several parts of his body.

Following that attack, Doles made his way over to 40/40 Liquors on Pennsylvania Avenue, where he allegedly kicked a display window causing several wine bottles to fall.

The store owner followed Doles out and told him not to come back, at which point prosecutors say he turned around and yelled “F--k Chinese!”

Shortly after Doles walked about a block away to Wonder Land Liquors. There he again began kicking a display and knocking things over.

RELATED: Shocking video shows sisters beaten with cinder block while closing West Baltimore liquor store

After he finally left, 67-year-old Hy-Shin Williams went outside to close for the evening.

That's when surveillance shows a man believed to be Doles reappear armed with a concrete block.

He overpowers Williams and forces his way back into the store.

The two eventually fall to the ground at which point Doles repeatedly bludgeons Williams in the face with the block.

Seconds later Williams's 66-year-old sister, Hye-Kyong Yun, tries to help but is unsuccessful.

Williams somehow gets back to her feet to help Yun, and is struck several more times in the face.

Ultimately, the sisters are able to fend Doles off enough to get him out of the store, where the fight continues for another minute and-a half or so out of the camera's view.

In the end, the sisters return inside the store bloodied.



Doles was found about 45 minuets later, blocks away.

He allegedly tried getting a man known as Shawn to lie to the police by telling them Doles wasn't at the store during the assault.

Shawn refused and instead said, "You beat his aunt too. What was that for?”

Court documents say Doles responded by saying, "They need to go back to their country.”

“She shouldn’t have came out. They f--ked your country up, but you still love them," Doles continued. "F--k outta here. I won’t eat sh-t out their mother f--king stores.”

Both women suffered long lasting injuries in the attack and have been unable to return to work.

“This crime shocked the conscience of everyone in Baltimore. Today’s indictment shows that hate has no home in our city. We commend the victims for their courage and look forward to delivering justice,” said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

BPD Daryl Doles

Doles is currently being held without bail. Prior to this latest indictment a court date had been scheduled for June 28.