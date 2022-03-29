Watch
Baltimore Humane Society hosting "Black Tie and Tails" gala

Mary Swift Photography
Posted at 4:22 AM, Mar 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — This year, the Baltimore Humane Society is celebrating its 95th anniversary by bringing back one of its most popular events.

It's probably one of the area's only black-tie events where guests are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends.

Tickets for "Black Tie and Tails" are now on sale.

The gala will feature a seated dinner, open bar, live and silent auctions and a pet fashion show.

This year's gala will be held on Friday, May 6 at the Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.

You can purchase tickets for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-tie-tails-2022-tickets-276838721067?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

