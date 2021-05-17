Baltimore Guardian Angels caught burglar twice in one week

BALTIMORE — It's added insult to injury for the Baltimore Guardian Angels.

This is the second time in 6 days a man was arrested after being caught inside of their headquarters.

The man in the video is Keith Barony who BPD charged with 3 counts of burglary and 1 count of theft.

"I sit in here and [expletive] smoke coke and and talk to god and keep the people from running in and out stealing your [expletive]"

In the video when he was arrested, you can see the man shouting insults at both the police and Guardian Angels.

While the officers handled the situation and got him off the property, they had the tools to do it.

The Guardian Angels have a strong foundation in self defense; but, they question how safe it would've been if they were to encounter him without police present and the danger he'd pose if he was armed.

But, more importantly, they're concerned with the message it gives off that after being caught Baroney spent less than a week behind bars.

"Hey he did it and got away with it. He was arrested and he was out yesterday so now I can do whatever I want as long as I'm not doing some violent crime," explained Angelo Taps Dent with the Guardian Angels.

He was arrested and released with more than 20 criminal offenses that date back to 1998 according to records.

"This guy shouldn't be back on the streets so soon and you can clearly see something wrong with him," he added.

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter agrees that there was something wrong with him pointing to what she calls the bigger problem highlighting those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.

She sent us this statement in part saying:

"I think it’s worth mentioning that this is also an instance of the system failing this individual, as well. There are so many other individuals like this gentleman in the Morrell Park neighborhood — not to mention District 10 as a whole — who are struggling with mental-health or substance-abuse issues. It is critical that we start addressing these needs and linking these individuals to the services they need to prevent future issues like these that have long-plagued the MP community."

"He wasn't the only one that broke in so there's something going on in this community where this community definitely needs help," Dent recalled.