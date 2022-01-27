Watch
Baltimore firefighter released from hospital days after being placed on life support

Baltimore Firefighters Union<br/><br/>
Jan. 27, 2022: Firefighter McMaster released from Shock Trauma <br/>
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 15:17:56-05

BALTIMORE — Three days after being placed on life support, Baltimore City firefighter John McMaster made a miraculous recovery and is now out of the hospital.

Family and fellow firefighters lined up outside Shock Trauma on Thursday to greet McMaster as he departed.

On Monday, McMaster was severely injured after he and three fellow firefighters became trapped inside a burning vacant home on S. Stricker Street.

Firefighters, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo didn't survive.

RELATED: Firefighter deaths renew concerns over Baltimore's vacant home problem

On the same day McMaster was released from the hospital, the City Fire Department posthumously promoted Sadler to the rank of Lieutenant.

She had been acting in the role at the time of her death.

