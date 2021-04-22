Baltimore couple furious over abandoned truck sitting in front of their house for months

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore couple is furious over an abandoned pickup truck that was parked in front of their house for months.

Robert McAllister and Andrea Moore say the truck first showed up in January.

“Snow was on the ground when this first showed up,” said Moore. “We’re frustrated.”

Ever since, they say the bed of the truck has become a place for people to dump their trash.

“Somebody put a bag, then another person put a bag of stuff. Then you got rodents coming. You know what I mean. We never had this before and we don’t want it now,” he said.

McAllister recently cleaned some of it up, which he says shouldn't be his job. He says as long as it stays on his street, it’s an invitation for people to dump their trash.

“One of the operators that I talked to said, you know you can go ahead and get a private tow company. I said you out of your mind. I’m not paying to get this done. This doesn’t belong to me,” McAllister said.

McAllister and Moore say they’ve called the city about ten times in the past few months to remove the truck.

“No results. No results. Nothing done,” he said.

We reached out to the mayor’s office and a rep said they will look into the couple’s requests, but she also said they are still working through a backlog of 311 requests, which significantly increased during the pandemic.

“If that shoe was on the other foot, if it was in front of their house. They wouldn’t have it. So, why’s would I put up with it,” he said.

McAllister and Moore say there’s no excuse for not addressing this problem and they hope something is done soon.

“We put [Mayor Brandon Scott] in there. This is brand new leadership. Y’all got to do your job. I feel like we’re being neglected.”

McAllister and Moore believe if this was another neighborhood, this truck would have already been gone, but they plan to continue to push for help from the city until the problem is resolved.

As of 11 p.m., the truck was moved from the home. We are reaching out to find out who exactly moved the vehicle.